IMD Issues Advisory as Haryana Braces for Cold Wave and Dense Fog

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for Haryana, anticipating cold wave conditions accompanied by dense to very dense fog at several locations in the coming days, although no rainfall is expected. The IMD reports that dry weather will persist in Haryana over the next five days, with no precipitation forecasted from January 6 to January 10. While minimum temperatures could drop below normal, maximum temperatures are predicted to remain around normal levels, with cold-wave or cold-day conditions possible in certain regions.

The IMD has cautioned about the likelihood of persistent fog during morning and night hours, which may significantly impact visibility and agricultural activities. Farmers are advised to conduct irrigation tasks during the afternoon to mitigate the fog's detrimental effects, especially on wheat at the tillering phase, mustard during flowering, and various vegetable crops. Morning irrigation is discouraged under foggy conditions to avoid adverse outcomes.

In addressing potential crop health issues, the advisory suggests applying fungicides at recommended stages to prevent stem rot and white rust in mustard crops. For potato and sugarcane fields, maintaining proper drainage and curbing water movement from affected areas are advised. To protect livestock from the prevailing cold weather, farmers should house animals indoors at night, provide warm drinking water, and ensure sufficient ventilation void of direct exposure to chilling winds. Additionally, supplementing with a mineral mixture and iodised salt is recommended.

The IMD emphasizes the need for farmers to stay informed with up-to-date weather reports and agromet advisories to minimize potential crop and livestock losses during this winter period. Residents are also urged to remain vigilant during morning and evening hours due to decreased visibility and chilly conditions. A 'cold day' classification, according to IMD, occurs when maximum temperatures sit between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal average; a severe cold day is noted if temperatures fall 6.5 degrees or more below normal. (ANI)