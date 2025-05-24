India Strengthens Cultural Bonds at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will represent India at the upcoming BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting in Brazil on May 26. India plans to emphasize its commitment to cultural diplomacy, heritage conservation, and fostering people-to-people exchanges during this high-level gathering.

With Brazil chairing the BRICS grouping this year, the meeting aims to enhance mutual understanding, promote cultural exchange, and collaborate on initiatives among member countries, which include Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Shekhawat will showcase India's unique contributions, engage in discussions on enhancing multilateral collaboration, and participate in bilateral meetings to forge stronger cultural ties, thereby striving for a more inclusive global cultural framework.