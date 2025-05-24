Left Menu

India Strengthens Cultural Bonds at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will represent India at the BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting in Brazil, focusing on cultural diplomacy and heritage conservation. The meeting aims to enhance cultural cooperation among BRICS nations, with India showcasing its cultural contributions and exploring new avenues for collaboration in the arts and heritage sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will represent India at the upcoming BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting in Brazil on May 26. India plans to emphasize its commitment to cultural diplomacy, heritage conservation, and fostering people-to-people exchanges during this high-level gathering.

With Brazil chairing the BRICS grouping this year, the meeting aims to enhance mutual understanding, promote cultural exchange, and collaborate on initiatives among member countries, which include Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Shekhawat will showcase India's unique contributions, engage in discussions on enhancing multilateral collaboration, and participate in bilateral meetings to forge stronger cultural ties, thereby striving for a more inclusive global cultural framework.

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

