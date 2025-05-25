Left Menu

Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just an Accident' Wins Palme d'Or Amidst Political Turmoil

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi won the Palme d'Or at Cannes for 'It Was Just an Accident,' a film inspired by his prison experiences. Despite a long-standing travel ban and clandestine filmmaking, Panahi returned to Iran after winning the prestigious award. The film is part of Neon's recent streak of victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cannes | Updated: 25-05-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 11:32 IST
Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just an Accident' Wins Palme d'Or Amidst Political Turmoil
Jafar Panahi
  • Country:
  • France

Iranian dissident filmmaker Jafar Panahi has captured the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival with his powerful revenge thriller "It Was Just an Accident." The triumph is a significant achievement for Panahi, who has been subjected to a more than 15-year travel ban restricting him from leaving Iran.

The award was presented to Panahi by Cate Blanchett, prompting a standing ovation from the audience. Panahi, embracing the moment with surprise, applauded his team and the support from the crowd. His emphatic call for freedom in Iran highlighted the ongoing struggles he and others face in the country.

The film, depicting former prisoners confronting their jail tormentor, draws from Panahi's own experiences in prison. Despite the challenges faced in producing films within Iran, Panahi has persevered, achieving clandestine cinematic success and contributing to Neon's streak of Palme d'Or wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025