Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just an Accident' Wins Palme d'Or Amidst Political Turmoil

Iranian dissident filmmaker Jafar Panahi has captured the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival with his powerful revenge thriller "It Was Just an Accident." The triumph is a significant achievement for Panahi, who has been subjected to a more than 15-year travel ban restricting him from leaving Iran.

The award was presented to Panahi by Cate Blanchett, prompting a standing ovation from the audience. Panahi, embracing the moment with surprise, applauded his team and the support from the crowd. His emphatic call for freedom in Iran highlighted the ongoing struggles he and others face in the country.

The film, depicting former prisoners confronting their jail tormentor, draws from Panahi's own experiences in prison. Despite the challenges faced in producing films within Iran, Panahi has persevered, achieving clandestine cinematic success and contributing to Neon's streak of Palme d'Or wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)