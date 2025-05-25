Left Menu

Transforming Pine Bark: Jeevan Joshi's Artistry Celebrates Uttarakhand's Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 65-year-old Jeevan Joshi for turning fallen pine bark into captivating art that reflects Uttarakhand's culture. Despite being differently-abled, Joshi's creativity flourishes in his unique 'Baget' sculptures. His work preserves cultural heritage and aims to inspire environmental and cultural awareness among younger generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:49 IST
Transforming Pine Bark: Jeevan Joshi's Artistry Celebrates Uttarakhand's Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the artistic talents of 65-year-old Jeevan Joshi, a differently-abled artist from Haldwani, Uttarakhand. Joshi is celebrated for his innovative use of fallen pine bark, transforming it into remarkable artworks that embody the essence of Uttarakhand's culture.

Featured recently in a PTI video, Joshi's journey showcases his resilience and creativity. Despite childhood polio affecting his mobility, Joshi developed a unique art form known as 'Baget', crafting intricate sculptures from the dry bark of pine trees, depicting cultural artifacts like dhol and hill temples.

Joshi's work has drawn national attention, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural heritage while fostering environmental consciousness. Modi's acknowledgment underscores the inspirational message conveyed by Joshi's art, highlighting the power of intention and spirit in overcoming life's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025