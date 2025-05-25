Transforming Pine Bark: Jeevan Joshi's Artistry Celebrates Uttarakhand's Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the artistic talents of 65-year-old Jeevan Joshi, a differently-abled artist from Haldwani, Uttarakhand. Joshi is celebrated for his innovative use of fallen pine bark, transforming it into remarkable artworks that embody the essence of Uttarakhand's culture.

Featured recently in a PTI video, Joshi's journey showcases his resilience and creativity. Despite childhood polio affecting his mobility, Joshi developed a unique art form known as 'Baget', crafting intricate sculptures from the dry bark of pine trees, depicting cultural artifacts like dhol and hill temples.

Joshi's work has drawn national attention, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural heritage while fostering environmental consciousness. Modi's acknowledgment underscores the inspirational message conveyed by Joshi's art, highlighting the power of intention and spirit in overcoming life's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)