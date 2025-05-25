Tales from the Dawn-Lit Mountains: A Journey Through Arunachal Pradesh's Enchanted Hinterlands

In 'Tales from the Dawn-Lit Mountains,' poet and writer Subi Taba presents a debut collection steeped in the essence of Arunachal Pradesh. The book is a heartfelt tribute to the region's landscapes, people, and traditions, blending elements of magic and realism.

Taba's stories, published by Penguin Random House's Vintage imprint, draw inspiration from the hills, rivers, and tribal life of Arunachal Pradesh. They weave together themes of cultural history, family ties, and ethnographic identity, creating vibrant narratives that transcend ordinary experiences.

The collection features an array of tales, from villages haunted by mystical creatures to explorations of spiritual rituals. Each story offers a unique perspective on the diverse lives of the state's ethnic communities, capturing both their everyday realities and the mystical aura enveloping them.

