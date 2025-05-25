Left Menu

Incense Initiative: Empowering Women at the Border

A BSF unit along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal has launched an incense manufacturing programme in Hudapara village. The project aims to provide employment for local women, with initial training and support. The initiative also seeks to promote financial inclusion and curb cross-border crimes through sustainable livelihoods.

Updated: 25-05-2025 16:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) at the India-Bangladesh border has launched an innovative incense manufacturing initiative to empower local women in West Bengal's Hudapara village. The project, dubbed Baibhav Samruddhi Seema Sugandh Agarbatti, aims to provide sustainable employment and engage the community in meaningful activities.

A Kolkata-based expert is training the women in incense stick crafting, assisting them in sourcing raw materials and producing the final product. The initiative saw a positive response, with over 400 packets sold on its launch day, primarily to local villagers and BSF personnel. Each packet, priced at Rs 25, contains 40 incense sticks, with profits reinvested into raw material procurement.

This venture not only seeks to build financial independence for the women but also aims to engage the border population, reducing cross-border crime as part of BSF's civic action programs. Such projects help foster goodwill and strong community relations, while enhancing security by involving locals as partners.

