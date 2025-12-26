Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Push: Ensuring Citizens' Rights and Curbing Infiltration

Nitin Nabin, BJP national working president, emphasized the BJP-led NDA's commitment to protecting citizens' rights and curbing infiltration in Assam. Highlighting past government failures, he appreciated Assam's public trust and urged party workers to help retain power in upcoming elections. Assam development under BJP governance was also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:21 IST
BJP's Strategic Push: Ensuring Citizens' Rights and Curbing Infiltration
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin, the national working president of the BJP, declared on Friday that the BJP-led NDA is committed to protecting citizens' rights to vote, land, and welfare schemes, promising that these rights will not be compromised by any entity.

Speaking at the Assam state party executive meet's inaugural session, Nabin criticized previous governments for their alleged silence on infiltration due to 'vote bank' politics. He assured that the BJP and NDA are actively working to expel illegal migrants from the state.

Nabin further stressed that the BJP is prepared to face any challenges in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, underscoring the importance of party workers in maintaining the NDA coalition's strength. He highlighted Assam's development under BJP leadership and the support from local and national party figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Southern California Faces Post-Holiday Floods as Atmospheric Storm Continues

Southern California Faces Post-Holiday Floods as Atmospheric Storm Continues

 Global
2
Court Sentences Mother to 10 Years for Attempted Prostitution of Daughter

Court Sentences Mother to 10 Years for Attempted Prostitution of Daughter

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Mysuru Balloon Blast Claims Two Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Mysuru Balloon Blast Claims Two Lives

 India
4
Tragedy in Tallewal: Mystery Surrounding Ludhiana Residents’ Deaths

Tragedy in Tallewal: Mystery Surrounding Ludhiana Residents’ Deaths

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025