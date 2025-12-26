BJP's Strategic Push: Ensuring Citizens' Rights and Curbing Infiltration

Nitin Nabin, the national working president of the BJP, declared on Friday that the BJP-led NDA is committed to protecting citizens' rights to vote, land, and welfare schemes, promising that these rights will not be compromised by any entity.

Speaking at the Assam state party executive meet's inaugural session, Nabin criticized previous governments for their alleged silence on infiltration due to 'vote bank' politics. He assured that the BJP and NDA are actively working to expel illegal migrants from the state.

Nabin further stressed that the BJP is prepared to face any challenges in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, underscoring the importance of party workers in maintaining the NDA coalition's strength. He highlighted Assam's development under BJP leadership and the support from local and national party figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)