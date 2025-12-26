Left Menu

Left Unification: A Call to Action for Socialist India

CPI General Secretary D Raja emphasizes the urgency of Left unity to create a socialist India and combat 'fascist' forces. At the CPI's 101st foundation day event, Raja highlighted past challenges and called for intensified efforts to save the nation from divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:22 IST
CPI General Secretary D Raja has issued a rallying cry for Left unity, urging the creation of a 'socialist India' to counter 'fascist' forces. Speaking at the Communist Party of India's 101st foundation day event, Raja underscored the pressing challenges faced by the movement in India's current political climate.

Addressing attendees at Ajoy Bhawan, Raja charted the history of the CPI's ideological struggles and divisions over the past century. He emphasized the need for cohesive efforts among the Left, highlighting the adverse impact of the current ruling party on Indian society. Raja criticized the BJP-RSS coalition, likening it to colonial forces the CPI once opposed.

Despite electoral setbacks, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar maintained the party's dedication to advocating for common people across India. He criticized the RSS's historical absence in advocating for the marginalized and reinforced the CPI's commitment to transcending religious and caste lines to foster equality in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

