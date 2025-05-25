Chouhan's March for a Developed Bharat: A Footprint of Progress

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, urging locals to embrace village development for a progressing nation.

Chouhan, renowned for his dedicated foot marches, encouraged villagers to focus on cleanliness, effective water management, and women's empowerment during his interactions.

With plans to walk 20-25 kilometers daily, the minister aims to strengthen the Prime Minister's vision for self-reliance and rural development, engaging both officials and citizens in this ambitious initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)