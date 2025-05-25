Chouhan's March for a Developed Bharat: A Footprint of Progress
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan initiated a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' to promote village development in Madhya Pradesh. During his walk, he engaged with locals to prioritize cleanliness, women's self-reliance, and agricultural reform. The initiative supports PM Modi's vision of a self-reliant, developed India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, urging locals to embrace village development for a progressing nation.
Chouhan, renowned for his dedicated foot marches, encouraged villagers to focus on cleanliness, effective water management, and women's empowerment during his interactions.
With plans to walk 20-25 kilometers daily, the minister aims to strengthen the Prime Minister's vision for self-reliance and rural development, engaging both officials and citizens in this ambitious initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soaring Defence Stocks: India's Path to Self-Reliance Amid Rising Tensions
Shraddha Kapoor Joins Eureka Forbes: A New Era of Cleanliness in India
India's Rising Defense Self-Reliance: Unveiling 'Operation Sindoor'
ITBP Triumphs: Conquering Mount Makalu with Valor and Cleanliness
Empowering India: Nationwide Agricultural Initiative Aims for Self-Reliance and Prosperity