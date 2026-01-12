New Delhi's Bold Water Management Revamp: Slashing Wastage and Greening the Capital
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announces a major overhaul of water management and sewerage systems to cut water wastage by 70%. Phase-I focuses on smart irrigation to preserve water, reduce costs, and improve greenery on key roads. Plans include expanded sewage treatment and replacing old sewer lines.
The New Delhi Municipal Council unveiled a comprehensive initiative to upgrade water management and sewerage infrastructure across the capital's key areas.
Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal revealed the plan at a press conference, noting the initiative aims to cut water wastage by 70% and align with the 'Viksit Bharat' vision of a clean and green New Delhi.
Central to the project is a smart irrigation system designed to optimize water use, enhance vegetation, and conserve resources. Initially covering 19.28 km of major roads, the project could extend to more roads and gardens in subsequent years. Additional efforts focus on sewerage system modernization and expanded sewage treatment.
