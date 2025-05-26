Pope Leo XIV: Embracing His Roman Heritage
Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, embraced his role as the bishop of Rome, formally taking possession of St. John Lateran Basilica. He declared himself a Roman and expressed a commitment to listen and serve. Rome's Mayor welcomed him, highlighting the city's preparations for the upcoming Holy Year.
Pope Leo XIV formally embraced his role as the bishop of Rome on Sunday, marking his position by taking possession of Rome's St. John Lateran Basilica. This symbolic gesture was part of his declaration as a Roman, with a Mass attended by local clergy and congregants.
During his homily, Pope Leo expressed a desire to engage with his Roman flock, stating his intent to learn and decide collaboratively. As the first American pope and successor of Pope Francis, Leo must balance universal church leadership with localized duties, typically delegated to a vicar.
In a broader context, Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri celebrated Leo's election during a Holy Year—a period drawing vast numbers of pilgrims. The city anticipates significant visitor influx in 2025, having conducted extensive infrastructure upgrades to accommodate the event.
