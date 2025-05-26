Jennifer Lopez Gears Up for a Vibrant Summer of Music and Celebration

Jennifer Lopez is ecstatic about her packed schedule this summer, including her role as host of the 2025 American Music Awards. She conveyed her eagerness to embark on her upcoming "Up All Night Live" tour, starting in Egypt, after headlining WorldPride in Washington, D.C. this June.

Expressing a desire to celebrate freedom and happiness through her performances, Lopez highlighted the positive shift in her personal life. Her intention is to not only sing and dance but also to ensure her audience has a memorable experience.

Balancing her professional pursuits with family time, she plans to include her 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, in the celebrations at WorldPride. Returning to host the American Music Awards after a significant break, Lopez has been diligently rehearsing, promising a lively show at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, broadcasted live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m.

