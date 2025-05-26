Agoda and IHCL Forge Global Alliance to Transform Luxury Travel Landscape
Agoda partners with IHCL to enhance its global presence by incorporating IHCL's diverse hospitality brands into its platform. This strategic collaboration aims to meet rising international demand for luxury travel and aligns with IHCL's goal to expand its portfolio to 700 hotels by 2030.
Digital travel platform Agoda has announced a pivotal partnership with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), further strengthening its premium offerings worldwide. This collaboration allows global travelers to explore IHCL's renowned properties through the Agoda platform.
This game-changing alliance brings 250 of IHCL's establishments, including iconic brands like Taj and Vivanta, to Agoda's extensive customer base. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Agoda emphasizes the importance of enhancing customer choices, value, and experiences in major travel markets.
The collaboration aligns with IHCL's aim to expand its hotel network to over 700 by 2030, catering to the digitally savvy traveler. With the Indian hospitality sector poised to grow significantly, this partnership positions both entities to adapt to global travel trends effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Agoda
- IHCL
- partnership
- travel
- hospitality
- hotels
- luxury
- expansion
- Taj
- global
ALSO READ
Trump Accepts Luxury Gift, Diddy on Trial, and More: A Day in U.S. News
Qatar's Gift of Luxury: Controversial Diplomatic Gesture
VVIP Group Invests Rs 800 Crore in Luxury Housing in Greater Noida
Eternal Runway: A Fashion Milestone in Dubai's Luxury Scene
Guwahati's Hospitality Boom: 11 New Five-Star Hotels on the Horizon