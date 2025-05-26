Rafael Nadal: Embracing Retirement and Rediscovering Passion

Rafael Nadal has taken a break from tennis, away from the intense competition that has seen him win 22 Grand Slam titles. For now, he's embracing retirement, focusing on family and business, content with the legacy he leaves behind in tennis.

Nadal, who dominated the sport with a record 14 French Open titles, has found a new balance in life, channeling his competitiveness into golf and daily challenges. He acknowledges that the drive that propelled him to greatness may not fade completely.

As Nadal looks to his future, he's at peace with his past achievements and eager to explore non-competitive endeavors. While he acknowledges the difficulties in reaching his tennis success, he believes that similar achievements are attainable for others with a bit of fortune and longevity.