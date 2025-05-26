Left Menu

Rafael Nadal: Embracing Retirement and Rediscovering Passion

Rafael Nadal reflects on retirement six months after his last competitive match; he enjoys spending time with family and exploring business ventures. While he doesn't miss competitive tennis, he cherishes past achievements and is finding joy in daily life and new pursuits outside tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:53 IST
Rafael Nadal: Embracing Retirement and Rediscovering Passion
Rafael Nadal
  • Country:
  • France

Rafael Nadal has taken a break from tennis, away from the intense competition that has seen him win 22 Grand Slam titles. For now, he's embracing retirement, focusing on family and business, content with the legacy he leaves behind in tennis.

Nadal, who dominated the sport with a record 14 French Open titles, has found a new balance in life, channeling his competitiveness into golf and daily challenges. He acknowledges that the drive that propelled him to greatness may not fade completely.

As Nadal looks to his future, he's at peace with his past achievements and eager to explore non-competitive endeavors. While he acknowledges the difficulties in reaching his tennis success, he believes that similar achievements are attainable for others with a bit of fortune and longevity.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025