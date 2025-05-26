Scarlett Johansson Makes Her Directorial Mark with 'Eleanor the Great'

Renowned Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has ventured into directing with her debut film, 'Eleanor the Great'. Although Johansson initially aspired to become a director, her career path led her to acting.

The film premiered to critical acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival, screened under the Un Certain Regard section, marking a significant achievement for Johansson.

'Eleanor the Great', penned by Tory Kamen, showcases the story of a 94-year-old woman revamping her life in New York City, starring a capable cast including June Squibb and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

