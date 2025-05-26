Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson Makes Her Directorial Mark with 'Eleanor the Great'

Scarlett Johansson, renowned Hollywood actress, transitions into directing with her debut film 'Eleanor the Great'. She originally aspired to direct and now fulfills this dream. The film premiered at Cannes and features a compelling story about a 94-year-old woman rebuilding her life in New York City.

Los Angeles | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:02 IST
Renowned Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has ventured into directing with her debut film, 'Eleanor the Great'. Although Johansson initially aspired to become a director, her career path led her to acting.

The film premiered to critical acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival, screened under the Un Certain Regard section, marking a significant achievement for Johansson.

'Eleanor the Great', penned by Tory Kamen, showcases the story of a 94-year-old woman revamping her life in New York City, starring a capable cast including June Squibb and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

