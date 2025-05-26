Lost Heroes of Heaven Can Wait: WWII Crew's Unlikely Homecoming

The World War II bomber, 'Heaven Can Wait', met its tragic end on March 11, 1944, after being shot down over the Pacific island of New Guinea. All 11 aboard were killed, and their remains long considered unrecoverable.

Decades later, a determined investigation by the crew's relatives, supported by elite Navy divers, has led to the recovery of four crew members' remains. They are finally heading back to their hometowns for burial with military honors.

The search, spearheaded by Scott Althaus, took years of research and concluded with a successful dive operation in 2023, answering a mystery that had loomed large for the families involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)