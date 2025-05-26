Left Menu

Lost Heroes of Heaven Can Wait: WWII Crew's Unlikely Homecoming

The remains of four crew members from the WWII bomber 'Heaven Can Wait' have been recovered and are being returned to their hometowns, decades after being lost in the Pacific. This followed a relentless quest by family members and a recovery effort by Navy divers that spanned many years.

Updated: 26-05-2025 14:04 IST
Lost Heroes of Heaven Can Wait: WWII Crew's Unlikely Homecoming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

The World War II bomber, 'Heaven Can Wait', met its tragic end on March 11, 1944, after being shot down over the Pacific island of New Guinea. All 11 aboard were killed, and their remains long considered unrecoverable.

Decades later, a determined investigation by the crew's relatives, supported by elite Navy divers, has led to the recovery of four crew members' remains. They are finally heading back to their hometowns for burial with military honors.

The search, spearheaded by Scott Althaus, took years of research and concluded with a successful dive operation in 2023, answering a mystery that had loomed large for the families involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

