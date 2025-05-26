Subramanian Swamy Seeks National Monument Status for Ram Setu

In a significant legal move, former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has approached the Supreme Court, urging an expedited decision from the Centre regarding his request to declare the Ram Setu as a national monument.

Ram Setu, also known as Adam's Bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals that connects Pamban Island off the coast of Tamil Nadu with Mannar Island in Sri Lanka. This geographical formation holds substantial cultural and religious importance, being regarded as a pilgrimage site by many.

Swamy's plea draws attention to a previous order dated January 19, 2023, in which the Supreme Court requested the Centre to examine the matter. Despite assurances, Swamy claims no decision has been communicated. He highlights the need to protect Ram Setu from misuse and calls for prompt governmental action.