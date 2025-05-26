Left Menu

Delhi Police Honors Young Achiever in UPSC Forest Services

Kishlay Jha, son of Inspector Vishuddhanand Jha, secured the 44th rank in the UPSC Forest Services Examination 2024. An alumnus of Salwan Public School and BITS Pilani with a degree in chemical engineering, Kishlay shifted from GAIL (India) Limited to prepare for the prestigious exam.

Updated: 26-05-2025 21:33 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has publicly acknowledged Kishlay Jha for his outstanding achievement of securing the 44th position in the UPSC Forest Services Examination 2024.

The police department lauded Kishlay, who completed his schooling at Salwan Public School and graduated from BITS Pilani with a degree in chemical engineering. Before committing to the UPSC path in 2022, Kishlay was employed at GAIL (India) Limited.

His academic and career shift serves as an inspiration to many, bringing immense pride to both his family—where his mother is a homemaker and his sister a software engineer—and the larger Delhi Police community.

