Delhi Police Honors Young Achiever in UPSC Forest Services

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has publicly acknowledged Kishlay Jha for his outstanding achievement of securing the 44th position in the UPSC Forest Services Examination 2024.

The police department lauded Kishlay, who completed his schooling at Salwan Public School and graduated from BITS Pilani with a degree in chemical engineering. Before committing to the UPSC path in 2022, Kishlay was employed at GAIL (India) Limited.

His academic and career shift serves as an inspiration to many, bringing immense pride to both his family—where his mother is a homemaker and his sister a software engineer—and the larger Delhi Police community.