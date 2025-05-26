Governor Launches Water Source Restoration at Giri Ganga

In a bid to restore vital water sources, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla kicked off a restoration campaign at the Giri Ganga site, which sits at nearly 9,000 feet in Shimla district's Jubbal sub-division.

The initiative, organized under the banner of various state and local defense forces, saw active participation from Mahila Mandals. Governor Shukla stressed the crucial roles forests and water conservation play in broad environmental protection, further encouraging local women's groups to maintain traditional water bodies.

Addressing the assembled participants, he pointed out the cultural heritage of Giri Ganga, urging the need to preserve such environmental assets for future generations amid the challenges of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)