Arjun Erigaisi's Stellar Start at Norway Chess

Arjun Erigaisi, India's chess sensation, delivered a remarkable performance in the opening round of the Norway Chess tournament by outplaying China's top player, Wei Yi, in an intense Armageddon showdown. Initially, the match concluded in a draw after 54 moves.

Erigaisi, who played with the black pieces, strategically maneuvered to force a draw and then capitalized on his opportunity to win in the Armageddon, despite the inherent time disadvantage that comes with playing black.

With this triumph, Erigaisi accumulated 1.5 points from the first round, while his opponent, Wei, ended up with one. Armageddon in chess is a unique tiebreaker where white, with time odds, possesses a slight clock advantage.

