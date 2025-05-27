Epic Memorial Day Box Office Breaks Records with 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible'

The U.S. Memorial Day weekend experienced a historic surge at the box office, driven by the debut of the live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' and the latest 'Mission: Impossible' installment featuring Tom Cruise. Total receipts for the top 10 films reached $326.7 million in North America, surpassing the previous 2013 record.

This milestone is a bright spot for the cinema industry, which is struggling to rebound to pre-pandemic sales levels due to labor strikes and streaming competition. Family audiences flocked to see 'Lilo & Stitch,' while Cruise's action-packed portrayal of Ethan Hunt drew fans to what is promoted as his last appearance in the role.

The weekend's results underline moviegoing's cultural significance and its gradual recovery. Analysts noted that a diverse film slate continues to attract varied audiences, positioning theaters for a robust summer season with upcoming titles like a new 'Superman' and 'How to Train Your Dragon' adaptations.