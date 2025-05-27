Left Menu

Epic Memorial Day Box Office Breaks Records with 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible'

This past U.S. Memorial Day weekend saw record-breaking box office sales, driven by live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' and the latest 'Mission: Impossible' film. The massive turnout highlighted a positive trend for theaters amid post-pandemic struggles and competition from streaming services, boosting hopes for a strong summer movie season.

27-05-2025
The U.S. Memorial Day weekend experienced a historic surge at the box office, driven by the debut of the live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' and the latest 'Mission: Impossible' installment featuring Tom Cruise. Total receipts for the top 10 films reached $326.7 million in North America, surpassing the previous 2013 record.

This milestone is a bright spot for the cinema industry, which is struggling to rebound to pre-pandemic sales levels due to labor strikes and streaming competition. Family audiences flocked to see 'Lilo & Stitch,' while Cruise's action-packed portrayal of Ethan Hunt drew fans to what is promoted as his last appearance in the role.

The weekend's results underline moviegoing's cultural significance and its gradual recovery. Analysts noted that a diverse film slate continues to attract varied audiences, positioning theaters for a robust summer season with upcoming titles like a new 'Superman' and 'How to Train Your Dragon' adaptations.

