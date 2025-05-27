Left Menu

Kami Rita Shatters Mount Everest Record with 31st Ascent

Kami Rita, the renowned Nepalese Sherpa guide, has made history by scaling Mount Everest for an unprecedented 31st time. The 55-year-old climber continues to break his own record as the most successful ascender of the world's highest peak, reinforcing his legendary status in mountaineering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-05-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 09:06 IST
Mount Everest
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Famed Nepalese Sherpa guide Kami Rita has triumphed yet again, scaling Mount Everest for a record-breaking 31st time. The 55-year-old climber ascended the world's highest peak under stable weather, marking another historic milestone.

On Tuesday, Kami Rita guided the Indian Army Adventure Wing Everest Expedition to the 8,849-meter summit. Coverage from the Kathmandu Post confirms his unparalleled mountaineering prowess, with expedition organizer Mingma Sherpa hailing his achievement.

Having started his climbing career in 1992, Kami's relentless dedication and extraordinary skills have made him a legend. This feat not only cements his legacy but also exemplifies the Sherpa tradition of excellence in high-altitude climbing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

