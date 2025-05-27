Left Menu

Merci Rafa T-Shirts Fetch High Prices on Resale Platforms After French Open Tribute

After a tribute to Rafael Nadal at the French Open, limited 'Merci Rafa' T-shirts quickly became hot commodities on resale platforms, with some fetching up to 500 euros. Fans wore the shirts to create a mosaic in Nadal's honor, but many are now selling them, prompting concern from event organizers.

Updated: 27-05-2025 09:38 IST
Following a special tribute to tennis legend Rafael Nadal at the French Open, a frenzy erupted over the event's souvenir 'Merci Rafa' T-shirts. These limited edition shirts are now being sold online for up to 500 euros each, much to the surprise of organizers.

The shirts, distributed in various clay-colored shades, were given to fans at Nadal's tribute ceremony to create a striking visual display in the stands. Marked with the phrase 'Thank You Rafa' and the date of the event, they quickly became coveted memorabilia.

Surprised by the high resale value, French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton expressed dismay at people profiting from the memorabilia. Despite the allure of these rare items, Moretton himself is seeking a shirt, as he did not receive one during the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

