Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Shines at Cannes: A Milestone for Indian Media

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, highlighting the growing influence of Indian media. His presence underscores his contributions to cinema and support for the industry. Lakhani joins other notable Indian personalities, marking a proud moment for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cannes | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, the Chairman of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., graced the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, symbolizing the global ascendancy of Indian media and entertainment.

Invited by FICCI & NFDC for his significant contributions to Indian cinema, Dr. Lakhani stood amidst international icons, showcasing Indian creativity and excellence.

Joining renowned Indian personalities and global celebrities, Lakhani's presence at Cannes marked a momentous occasion, reflecting the vibrant cultural journey championed by Bright Outdoor Media over the decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

