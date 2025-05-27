Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Shines at Cannes: A Milestone for Indian Media

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, the Chairman of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., graced the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, symbolizing the global ascendancy of Indian media and entertainment.

Invited by FICCI & NFDC for his significant contributions to Indian cinema, Dr. Lakhani stood amidst international icons, showcasing Indian creativity and excellence.

Joining renowned Indian personalities and global celebrities, Lakhani's presence at Cannes marked a momentous occasion, reflecting the vibrant cultural journey championed by Bright Outdoor Media over the decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)