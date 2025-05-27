Mach Conferences' Strategic Acquisition: Expanding into Medical Conferences

Mach Conferences & Events Limited has made a strategic move by signing a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Travexel Events and Travel Private Limited. This acquisition significantly bolsters Mach's service offerings by incorporating Travexel's expertise in medical conferences, a sector known for its predictability and long-term planning.

The integration of Travexel's capabilities will allow Mach to 'fast-track' growth in the specialized events and travel sector, aligning perfectly with its diversification objectives. By adding a medical conference segment, Mach aims to offer a more holistic suite of services, addressing both current and prospective client needs more effectively.

With Travexel now operating as an entity within the Mach family, under the experienced leadership of Mr. Maniish Mishra, the company is poised to achieve organic growth within the medical conference industry, while also exploring new avenues in event management and travel services.

(With inputs from agencies.)