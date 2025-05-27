Golden Era of Governance: Modi's Impact in 11 Years

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impactful 11-year leadership in a speech marking the 150th anniversary of the Madhavbagh Laxminarayan Temple.

Speaking in Gujarati, Shah remarked that Modi's dedication to national development and security will be etched in history's annals in golden letters. He highlighted how Modi's leadership has bolstered India's global standing and enhanced the value of the Indian passport.

Shah credited the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath corridor to Modi's strong political resolve. He also praised the temple trustees for fostering a cultural and social hub through their dedication to social service.

(With inputs from agencies.)