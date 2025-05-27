Left Menu

Golden Era of Governance: Modi's Impact in 11 Years

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure, emphasizing his contributions to national development and security. At the 150th anniversary of Madhavbagh Laxminarayan Temple, Shah highlighted achievements like the Ram Mandir and Kashi Vishwanath corridor, while lauding Modi's impact on India's global image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:40 IST
Golden Era of Governance: Modi's Impact in 11 Years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impactful 11-year leadership in a speech marking the 150th anniversary of the Madhavbagh Laxminarayan Temple.

Speaking in Gujarati, Shah remarked that Modi's dedication to national development and security will be etched in history's annals in golden letters. He highlighted how Modi's leadership has bolstered India's global standing and enhanced the value of the Indian passport.

Shah credited the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath corridor to Modi's strong political resolve. He also praised the temple trustees for fostering a cultural and social hub through their dedication to social service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025