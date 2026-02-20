Revolutionizing Surveillance: BLUE's AI-Powered Semantic Video Data Lake

Bengaluru's AI startup BLUE has unveiled its newest innovation: the Semantic Video Data Lake, a cutting-edge solution that transforms the way organizations manage CCTV footage. The company asserts that its proprietary AI engine can compress video data by up to 90%, significantly reducing storage and bandwidth costs for businesses.

Unlike conventional systems that store raw footage, BLUE's technology analyzes and extracts meaningful information from video content, identifying key events, behaviors, and operational signals, and storing them as structured semantic data. This enables businesses to conduct efficient searches across various CCTV feeds, pinpointing specific events without the need for manual footage reviews.

Co-founded by IIT Bombay alumnus Kunal Kislay, BLUE is a bootstrapped enterprise featuring a team of 43 experts. The platform is designed to offer small and medium-sized businesses access to advanced AI video intelligence, with deployments already made in sectors like petrol stations and quick service restaurants, supporting safety and operational management.

(With inputs from agencies.)