Wolves in France: Balancing Conservation and Livestock Protection

French authorities have given the green light to cull around 200 wolves, as their packs increasingly spread into farmlands and venture near large urban areas, Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard announced on Friday. This measure comes as a response to the growing wolf population, now surpassing 1,000.

The legal cull limit has been raised to 21% from the previous 19%, meaning over 200 wolves can be culled, with a potential increase to 23%. Genevard emphasized the impact on farmers, stating, 'The wolf is causing increasing damage to our livestock farms, plunging farmers into stress and terrible pain.'

Last year, a European Parliament vote supported farmers amid a debate with animal protection groups. The status of wolves was downgraded from 'strictly protected' to 'protected,' allowing controlled hunting while aiming to prevent endangerment. This policy change was backed by analysis indicating rising wolf populations across the EU, which now totals around 20,300, leading to increased livestock damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)