Left Menu

SKM Denounces JNU's Clampdown on Student Leaders, Calls for Reversal

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) criticized JNU's administration for punishing student leaders, alleging it violates students' democratic rights. SKM calls for withdrawal of rustication orders and fines. It urges President Murmu to reverse these decisions, expressing solidarity with students defending campus democracy from punitive actions by the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:05 IST
SKM Denounces JNU's Clampdown on Student Leaders, Calls for Reversal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has issued a scathing criticism of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration's recent actions against student leaders. This Friday, SKM condemned the rustication of student union officials, branding it a direct assault on the democratic nature of the university.

In their statement, SKM demanded the immediate retraction of the disciplinary measures, appealing to President Droupadi Murmu, visitor at the university, to intervene and overturn what they perceive as an 'unjust rustication'. The farmers' coalition claimed that the university's punitive stance towards protestors undermines essential academic freedoms.

Highlighting the imposition of measures like facial recognition technology without proper consultation, SKM accused the administration of criminalizing dissent. The ongoing student strike, supported by SKM, seeks to protect JNU's democratic traditions and calls for a return to transparent governance structures within the institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bravery in the Face of Adversity: Kanishka's Determined Exam Day

Bravery in the Face of Adversity: Kanishka's Determined Exam Day

 India
2
Macron and Starmer Lead Coalition Meeting on Ukraine's Invasion Anniversary

Macron and Starmer Lead Coalition Meeting on Ukraine's Invasion Anniversary

 France
3
AI's Promise: Balancing Automation with Human-Centric Guardrails

AI's Promise: Balancing Automation with Human-Centric Guardrails

 India
4
Tehsildar Trapped in Bribery Scandal: Anti-Corruption Bureau Steps In

Tehsildar Trapped in Bribery Scandal: Anti-Corruption Bureau Steps In

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026