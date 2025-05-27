Left Menu

Honoring Everest Pioneers: A Celebration of Conquest

Over 100 climbers from various countries, including 10 from India, were honored in Nepal to celebrate the first ascent of Mount Everest. The event highlighted the Nepalese government's dedication to promoting mountain tourism, climber safety, and the preservation of the Himalayas for future generations.

In a tribute to the pioneering spirit of mountaineers, over 100 climbers from around the world, including 10 Indian adventurers, were honored in a ceremony in Nepal. This event commemorated the historic first ascent of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.

Held ahead of International Everest Day on May 29, the ceremony was presided over by Nepal's Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Civil Aviation, Badri Pandey. The Minister reiterated the government's commitment to promoting mountain tourism while ensuring the safety of climbers and preservation of the Himalayas for future generations.

Among those lauded were notable figures like Nepal's Mingma Sherpa, recognized as the first South Asian climber to summit all peaks above 8,000 meters, and Xu Zhu Oyun, the youngest summiteer from China. The event underscored the importance of conserving the majestic mountains for posterity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

