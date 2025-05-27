Left Menu

Innovative Ventures Leading the Charge in Waste Management and Circular Economy

A year post introduction, unWOOD has improved its sustainable wood alternative, mimicking real wood while recycling plastic waste. Winning the Circular Economy Catalytic Grant, unWOOD and other startups, including Green Goobe and Green Aadhaar, are supported to scale innovations in waste management, encouraged by Climate KIC's efforts in promoting circular economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:05 IST
Innovative Ventures Leading the Charge in Waste Management and Circular Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough year, unWOOD has transformed its eco-friendly wood alternative, effectively replicating the attributes of actual hardwood. This significant advancement has not only enhanced the aesthetic but also bolstered its sustainability credentials by recycling hard-to-recycle plastic waste.

The startup's progress was recently recognized when it secured the Circular Economy Catalytic Grant from European agency Climate KIC. This accolade underscores unWOOD's success in paving new paths in the circular economy, reducing carbon emissions, and minimizing reliance on deforestation.

As Climate KIC fosters emerging green ventures, other startups like Green Goobe and Green Aadhaar find their innovations in waste reduction and resource management gaining momentum. These ventures exemplify how strategic support and inventive approaches can drive the circular economy's evolution, spotlighting potential to redefine waste management and resource use worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025