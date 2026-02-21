Supreme Court Pushes for Strict Compliance with Solid Waste Management 2026 Rules
The Supreme Court of India has highlighted significant gaps in compliance with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules across the country, insisting on urgent corrective measures before the 2026 Rules take effect in April. The court's directives emphasize the inseparable link between a healthy environment and the right to life.
Observing the negative impact of municipal solid waste neglect on health and the economy, a bench led by Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti directed nationwide compliance with the rules. They highlighted that proper waste segregation and management are critical amidst India's growing technological engagements.
The court's order follows appeals from National Green Tribunal decisions regarding compliance by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. The bench urged local bodies and political representatives to lead waste management initiatives, stressing that failure to comply will no longer be tolerated, with penalties and prosecutions for violations as enforcement becomes crucial.
