Left Menu

Stalker Drama: Intruder Arrested at Actor's Home

A 48-year-old woman, Gazala Siddique, from the UAE was arrested for trespassing into Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur's residence in Khar, Mumbai. Upon her uninvited entrance, staff notified the actor, who confirmed he had no knowledge of her, leading to her subsequent arrest by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:23 IST
Stalker Drama: Intruder Arrested at Actor's Home
  • Country:
  • India

A woman identified as Gazala Siddique, aged 48, has been apprehended by Mumbai police for allegedly trespassing into the residence of Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur in Khar.

Siddique, a resident of the UAE, arrived in Mumbai on Monday and went to Kapur's apartment on Shirli Rajan Road, offering excuses to building security to gain entry, informed officials.

Once inside, Siddique settled in the front room prompting Kapur's staff to verify if her visit was invited. After confirming with the actor that he was unaware of her, police were contacted, leading to Siddique's arrest. Further investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025