Stalker Drama: Intruder Arrested at Actor's Home

A woman identified as Gazala Siddique, aged 48, has been apprehended by Mumbai police for allegedly trespassing into the residence of Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur in Khar.

Siddique, a resident of the UAE, arrived in Mumbai on Monday and went to Kapur's apartment on Shirli Rajan Road, offering excuses to building security to gain entry, informed officials.

Once inside, Siddique settled in the front room prompting Kapur's staff to verify if her visit was invited. After confirming with the actor that he was unaware of her, police were contacted, leading to Siddique's arrest. Further investigation is in progress.

