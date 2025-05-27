Left Menu

T'Nia Miller Joins Marvel's 'Vision' Series on Disney+

T'Nia Miller has been cast as Jocasta in Marvel's 'Vision,' a spinoff from 'WandaVision,' on Disney+. Miller joins a lineup featuring James Spader and Paul Bettany. The series explores Vision's quest to restore his memory, promising a thrilling addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:31 IST
T'Nia Miller Joins Marvel's 'Vision' Series on Disney+
T'Nia Miller (Photo/Instagram/@tniamiller). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

T'Nia Miller, acclaimed for her performances in 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' and 'The Fall of the House of Usher,' has secured a pivotal role in Marvel's new series 'Vision' for Disney+.

Set as a spinoff from 'WandaVision,' the series sees Paul Bettany reprising his role as Vision. According to Deadline, Miller will portray Jocasta, a character known for her cunning and power driven by revenge. In Marvel's comics, Jocasta is a robot created by Ultron to be his bride but ultimately allies with the Avengers.

This casting decision further bolsters a star-studded cast, including James Spader, Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, and Faran Tahir. 'Vision' is part of a broader expansion of Marvel's offerings on Disney+, alongside other shows like 'Daredevil: Born Again.' With the inclusion of Miller, audiences can anticipate a gripping and dynamic addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's tapestry. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025