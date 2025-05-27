T'Nia Miller Joins Marvel's 'Vision' Series on Disney+

T'Nia Miller, acclaimed for her performances in 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' and 'The Fall of the House of Usher,' has secured a pivotal role in Marvel's new series 'Vision' for Disney+.

Set as a spinoff from 'WandaVision,' the series sees Paul Bettany reprising his role as Vision. According to Deadline, Miller will portray Jocasta, a character known for her cunning and power driven by revenge. In Marvel's comics, Jocasta is a robot created by Ultron to be his bride but ultimately allies with the Avengers.

This casting decision further bolsters a star-studded cast, including James Spader, Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, and Faran Tahir. 'Vision' is part of a broader expansion of Marvel's offerings on Disney+, alongside other shows like 'Daredevil: Born Again.' With the inclusion of Miller, audiences can anticipate a gripping and dynamic addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's tapestry. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)