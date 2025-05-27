ThinkinkPicturez Ltd. Appoints Visionary CEO to Lead Expansion

ThinkinkPicturez Ltd., a prominent entity in India's dynamic entertainment sector, has announced the appointment of Mr. Chetan Chauhan as its new Chief Executive Officer. This leadership transition aligns with the company's ambitious endeavors to expand into regional cinema and enhance content creation across the country.

Mr. Chauhan, a stalwart of nearly three decades in the media and entertainment domain, brings rich experience and influential industry connections. His prior senior roles include positions at The Times of India Group, Reliance, and others. In addition to developing 70 regional film projects, Chauhan has been associated with India's Oscar submission, 'Last Film Show.' The appointment signals a significant move toward growth and innovation for the company.

The company is poised to tap into regional cinema markets, including Gujarati and Marathi films, with a project slate exceeding ₹500 crore. Facilitating creative talent and fostering regional narratives are crucial to this strategy. Engaging with the Gujarat Government to bolster local employment and economic growth through entertainment projects forms part of the company's broader vision under Mr. Chauhan's leadership.

