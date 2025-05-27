Errol Musk's India Visit: A Blend of Business, Culture, and Green Initiatives

Errol Musk, father of Tesla titan Elon Musk, will embark on a captivating five-day tour of India, beginning on June 1. His agenda marries business and cultural engagement, reflecting the strategic ties between his pursuits and India's ambitions in green technology.

Highlights of Musk's visit include meetings with key policymakers, investors, and business elites in Delhi. On June 2, he will attend significant events designed to propel India's stature in the global green technology domain, courtesy of Servotech. Additionally, he will visit the company's solar and EV charger unit in Haryana.

Musk will also make a culturally significant visit to Ayodhya's Ram temple, thereby intertwining his business endeavors with India's rich spiritual heritage. As part of World Environment Day on June 5, he will participate in an environmental initiative, underlining a commitment to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)