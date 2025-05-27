Left Menu

Errol Musk's India Visit: A Blend of Business, Culture, and Green Initiatives

Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, is set to tour India from June 1-6, engaging in business meetings and promoting green technology. His itinerary includes visiting Servotech's facilities, meeting policymakers, and visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya, highlighting a mix of business, cultural, and spiritual engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Errol Musk, father of Tesla titan Elon Musk, will embark on a captivating five-day tour of India, beginning on June 1. His agenda marries business and cultural engagement, reflecting the strategic ties between his pursuits and India's ambitions in green technology.

Highlights of Musk's visit include meetings with key policymakers, investors, and business elites in Delhi. On June 2, he will attend significant events designed to propel India's stature in the global green technology domain, courtesy of Servotech. Additionally, he will visit the company's solar and EV charger unit in Haryana.

Musk will also make a culturally significant visit to Ayodhya's Ram temple, thereby intertwining his business endeavors with India's rich spiritual heritage. As part of World Environment Day on June 5, he will participate in an environmental initiative, underlining a commitment to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

