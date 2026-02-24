Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on EV Charging Infrastructure in Housing Societies

The Supreme Court has asked for responses from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government regarding a PIL on implementing the 2024 EV charging guidelines in housing societies. This followed a plea by Rachit Katyal, who cited barriers to installing private EV charging in his society due to inadequate shared facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:51 IST
Supreme Court Deliberates on EV Charging Infrastructure in Housing Societies
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stepped in to address concerns over electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in housing societies, seeking responses from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government. The court's move follows a Public Interest Litigation filed by Rachit Katyal, who faces opposition when attempting to set up a private EV charging point in his housing society.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, expressed initial reluctance to entertain another petition but eventually admitted Katyal's plea. This decision came after acknowledging the inadequacy of current charging facilities in Katyal's residential complex, which has only two shared charging points for 56 electric vehicles among 4,000 flats.

Katyal's petition also emphasized the importance of the 2024 guidelines from the Ministry of Power that support residents installing private EV charging units. The court has scheduled the hearing for April 13 and issued notices to relevant authorities, urging them to address these infrastructure challenges faced by EV owners.

TRENDING

1
Political Ruckus: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Orchestrating Youth Congress Protest

Political Ruckus: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Orchestrating Youth Congress P...

 India
2
Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

 Global
4
India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026