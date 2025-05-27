Left Menu

Feast of the Future: Unveiling India’s Evolving Culinary Landscape

The Godrej Food Trends Report 2025, launched with a theatrical performance in Mumbai, explores India's evolving food and beverage landscape. Themed 'Seasons', it emphasizes the revival of seasonality, heritage spirits, and experiential dining. Key insights include a focus on local produce and the cultural significance of food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:10 IST
The latest Godrej Food Trends Report 2025 took center stage in Mumbai, unveiled through an evocative food theatre titled 'Feast of the Future'. This edition, themed 'Seasons', highlighted the significance of storytelling, identity, and emotion in food.

Based on contributions from over 190 culinary experts, the report delves into India's changing food and beverage trends. Seasonality emerged as a central theme with 82% of experts noting a shift towards local produce. Immersive dining experiences and the rise of heritage spirits were also prominent highlights.

The launch event showcased heritage spirits and immersive dining trends, reflecting a cultural shift. As consumers prioritize authenticity and sustainability, the report, a key tool since 2018, continues to shape India's culinary future. It is downloadable from the Godrej Vikhroli Cucina website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

