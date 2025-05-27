Reviving Legends: TDP Brings NTR's Voice Back with AI

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has pioneered an innovative approach to connect with its roots by digitally recreating the iconic voice of its founder, N T Rama Rao (NTR), using artificial intelligence. This high-tech initiative is showcased in a newly released invitation video for the party's annual Mahanadu conclave.

The video, made public late Monday, has sent a wave of nostalgia across the state, featuring the legendary NTR inviting people to join the Mahanadu event in Kadapa from May 27-29. This digital resurrection of his voice is resonating deeply with the party's supporters, enhancing engagement and emotional connection.

Additional AI-powered videos released by TDP highlight Mahanadu preparations and cadre mobilization efforts, reflecting the party's tech-savvy image. Party leaders emphasize that this digital homage strengthens NTR's legacy while galvanizing both emotional and political backing for TDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)