Left Menu

Reviving Legends: TDP Brings NTR's Voice Back with AI

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) used artificial intelligence to digitally recreate the voice of its founder, N T Rama Rao, in an invitation video for Mahanadu, its annual conclave in Kadapa district. The initiative not only honors NTR’s legacy but also demonstrates the party's technological sophistication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:51 IST
Reviving Legends: TDP Brings NTR's Voice Back with AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has pioneered an innovative approach to connect with its roots by digitally recreating the iconic voice of its founder, N T Rama Rao (NTR), using artificial intelligence. This high-tech initiative is showcased in a newly released invitation video for the party's annual Mahanadu conclave.

The video, made public late Monday, has sent a wave of nostalgia across the state, featuring the legendary NTR inviting people to join the Mahanadu event in Kadapa from May 27-29. This digital resurrection of his voice is resonating deeply with the party's supporters, enhancing engagement and emotional connection.

Additional AI-powered videos released by TDP highlight Mahanadu preparations and cadre mobilization efforts, reflecting the party's tech-savvy image. Party leaders emphasize that this digital homage strengthens NTR's legacy while galvanizing both emotional and political backing for TDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025