Reviving Nostalgia: 'Border 2' Reimagines Iconic Soundtracks

'Border 2' revisits iconic war narratives, featuring a reimagined soundtrack infused with nostalgia and patriotism. Key highlights include the recreation of 'Sandese Aate Hai' and 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'. The film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and others, is set to release on January 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:31 IST
Music composer Mithoon and lyricist Manoj Muntashir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The highly anticipated film 'Border 2', starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, is set to reignite a sense of nostalgia and patriotism as it revisits one of the most iconic war stories in Bollywood. Central to this anticipation is the reimagined soundtrack, particularly the timeless anthem 'Sandese Aate Hai', offering a fresh voice to the soldiers' enduring spirit.

Music composer Mithoon and lyricist Manoj Muntashir shared insights with ANI on the new rendition of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge', emphasizing that they approached the project as an inspiration rather than a challenge. Muntashir highlighted the influence of Javed Akhtar's original work, illustrating the lasting legacy left by 'Border' and 'Refugee'.

Describing the experience as 'sacred', Mithoon noted that for many Indians, 'Sandese Aate Hai' is not merely music but a deeply woven part of life's fabric. The collaboration includes noteworthy contributions from original creators Anu Malik, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, and Roopkumar Rathod, ensuring the new version remains true to its roots. 'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh, is scheduled for release on January 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

