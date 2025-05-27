Karnataka Defends Its Aerospace Turf Against Andhra Pradesh's Promises

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed strong opposition to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's reported efforts to relocate HAL's aircraft production facilities to Andhra Pradesh. Shivakumar questioned the silence of union ministers and MPs from Karnataka on this issue.

Shivakumar emphasized the state's achievements in the aviation and defense sectors due to its technical talent, asserting that no Navaratna companies or units will leave Karnataka. He called on local leaders to voice their stance against such proposals.

Naidu's proposal reportedly includes offering land near Bengaluru for a new facility. Karnataka's Minister M B Patil also criticized Naidu's push as "inappropriate and worrying." Naidu's party remains an ally in the BJP-led NDA government, adding political complexity to the situation.