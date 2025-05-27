Golden Touch: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Spires Undergoing Transformation
Gold plating of Ayodhya's Ram temple spires has commenced, anticipated to finish in two to three weeks. The construction, overseen by chairman Nripendra Mishra, follows strict safety measures. Religious ceremonies begin June 3, with public opening expected soon after. Additional construction will complete by fall.
The spires of Ayodhya's Ram temple are getting a golden makeover as the gold plating process has officially begun, projected to wrap up in the next two to three weeks, according to Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the temple construction committee.
Ensuring adherence to the highest safety standards, Mishra confirmed the arrival of expert teams in Ayodhya. The temple's first construction phase concluded last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a consecration for Ram Lalla in January 2024.
Progress on other temple sections continues, with a June 5 consecration ceremony slated for the new Ram Darbar. Public access will follow, as Mishra anticipates completion of remaining work by September or October, marking a significant cultural milestone.
