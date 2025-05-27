Left Menu

Telangana's Grand Plan for Youth Empowerment on State Formation Day

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the importance of distributing sanction letters for the 'Rajiv Yuva Vikasam' scheme on June 2, aiming to empower five lakh youth by October 2. The scheme's extensive reach and planned celebrations promise significant socio-economic advancements for the state's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged officials to meticulously organize the distribution of sanction letters for the 'Rajiv Yuva Vikasam' scheme. Set for June 2, Telangana State Formation Day, the initiative was launched by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to fulfill the aspirations of unemployed youth, according to an official release.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that this marks a record in the nation's history, noting no other state has earmarked Rs 8,000 crore within a year for youth self-employment. Scheduled from June 2 to 9, sanction letters will be distributed across all constituencies. Training sessions are planned for June 10 to 15, followed by the implementation phase. Senior officials are coordinating with district ministers and collectors to facilitate urban youth in becoming gig workers by purchasing two-wheelers under the scheme.

Vikramarka also criticized the previous government's neglect towards welfare and youth, contrasting it with the current administration's achievements. For Telangana State Formation Day, he instructed officials to ensure celebratory arrangements are grand and well-coordinated, with international guests like the Mayor of a Japanese city and Miss World winners expected to attend the ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

