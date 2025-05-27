Sailing Beyond Boundaries: INSV Tarini's Epic Circumnavigation
INSV Tarini, carrying two women officers, returns home on May 29, concluding a remarkable eight-month global circumnavigation. Covering 25,400 nautical miles across four continents, the voyage showcased maritime prowess and India's commitment to 'Nari Shakti'. The journey highlighted seafaring skills, innovation, and resilience against challenging conditions.
After embarking on an eight-month sea expedition that spanned four continents, the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, helmed by two tenacious women officers, is scheduled to make its much-anticipated return on May 29.
The journey, flagged off by Navy Chief Adm Dinesh K Tripathi from Goa on October 2 last year, culminates at the Mormugao Port in Goa, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the welcoming ceremony.
Covering an impressive 25,400 nautical miles utilizing wind power, this mission has epitomized India's maritime ambitions and the Indian Navy's steadfast 'Nari Shakti' commitment, engaging in diplomatic outreach during port stops in Australia, New Zealand, the Falkland Islands, and South Africa.
