Kevin Spacey Returns with Supernatural Thriller 'Holiguards'

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey makes his directorial return with a supernatural action-thriller titled 'Holiguards,' marking his first feature film endeavor in more than two decades. Joining him are notable stars Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, Brianna Hildebrand, Disha Patani, and Eric Roberts, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

As reported by Variety, 'Holiguards' signals the birth of a franchise tentatively named 'Statiguards vs. Holiguards.' The lineup also includes performers Harry Goodwins, Swen Temmel, and Sonia Pim Couling. The film is the inaugural production by Elledgy Media, founded by Portugal-based Ukrainian entrepreneur Elvira Gavrilova Paterson.

The plot of 'Holiguards' unfolds in a near-future world shaped by concealed supernatural powers, where two ancient factions—the Holiguards and the Statiguards—engage in a hidden war to determine humanity's destiny. Within this turmoil, a young woman discovers her unique lineage and potential to end the conflict, all while a plot involving a nuclear weapon and cosmic energies threatens global catastrophe. Filming took place in Mexico, and the movie is now in post-production.