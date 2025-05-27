Left Menu

Kevin Spacey Returns with Supernatural Thriller 'Holiguards'

Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey directs his first feature film in over 20 years, 'Holiguards,' a supernatural action-thriller featuring a star-studded cast. Set in a world of hidden forces, ancient warrior factions battle over humanity's fate. The film, shot in Mexico, is currently in post-production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:05 IST
Kevin Spacey (Photo/Instagram/@kevinspacey). Image Credit: ANI
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey makes his directorial return with a supernatural action-thriller titled 'Holiguards,' marking his first feature film endeavor in more than two decades. Joining him are notable stars Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, Brianna Hildebrand, Disha Patani, and Eric Roberts, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

As reported by Variety, 'Holiguards' signals the birth of a franchise tentatively named 'Statiguards vs. Holiguards.' The lineup also includes performers Harry Goodwins, Swen Temmel, and Sonia Pim Couling. The film is the inaugural production by Elledgy Media, founded by Portugal-based Ukrainian entrepreneur Elvira Gavrilova Paterson.

The plot of 'Holiguards' unfolds in a near-future world shaped by concealed supernatural powers, where two ancient factions—the Holiguards and the Statiguards—engage in a hidden war to determine humanity's destiny. Within this turmoil, a young woman discovers her unique lineage and potential to end the conflict, all while a plot involving a nuclear weapon and cosmic energies threatens global catastrophe. Filming took place in Mexico, and the movie is now in post-production.

