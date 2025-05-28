Madhya Pradesh Honors Freedom Fighter Jawaharlal Darda with Bronze Statue

In a significant event on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled a bronze statue of Jawaharlal Darda, a renowned freedom fighter and founder of the Lokmat Media Group, at the Seth Govinddas Government District Hospital in Jabalpur.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized Darda's instrumental role in India's freedom struggle and highlighted his efforts to expand health services. Yadav also noted historical ties of other freedom fighters, including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Chandrashekhar Azad, with Jabalpur.

The region is experiencing rapid growth, with an increase in medical colleges from five to 30 in two decades. Economically, the state boasts a 12% growth rate and improved per capita income, contributing to India's rise as the world's fourth-largest economy.

