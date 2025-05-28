Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Honors Freedom Fighter Jawaharlal Darda with Bronze Statue

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled a bronze statue of freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda at a hospital in Jabalpur. Darda's contributions to India's freedom struggle and health service expansion were celebrated. The state is advancing in health and industrial sectors, with significant economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:26 IST
Madhya Pradesh Honors Freedom Fighter Jawaharlal Darda with Bronze Statue
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled a bronze statue of Jawaharlal Darda, a renowned freedom fighter and founder of the Lokmat Media Group, at the Seth Govinddas Government District Hospital in Jabalpur.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized Darda's instrumental role in India's freedom struggle and highlighted his efforts to expand health services. Yadav also noted historical ties of other freedom fighters, including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Chandrashekhar Azad, with Jabalpur.

The region is experiencing rapid growth, with an increase in medical colleges from five to 30 in two decades. Economically, the state boasts a 12% growth rate and improved per capita income, contributing to India's rise as the world's fourth-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025