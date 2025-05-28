Blockbuster Box Office Boosted by 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible'

The U.S. box office saw a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, thanks to Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise's newest 'Mission: Impossible' installment. The top 10 films raked in $326.7 million total across the United States and Canada, surpassing the previous 2013 record.

Meanwhile, the trial of hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has taken a dramatic turn. Witnesses allege bribery and intimidation tied to Combs, though he faces no formal charges over these accusations. This development could reinforce the use of a mafia-busting law in the case.

In more positive news, singer Billie Eilish swept all seven categories she was nominated in at the American Music Awards, taking home the artist of the year prize. Her wins highlight a red-carpet event focused on fan favorites.

