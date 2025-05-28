Left Menu

Blockbuster Box Office Boosted by 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible'

The entertainment industry has seen a surge in box office earnings, with Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise's latest 'Mission: Impossible' adventure setting a U.S. Memorial Day weekend record. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish triumphs at the American Music Awards, and legal drama surrounds Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 02:34 IST
Blockbuster Box Office Boosted by 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Mission: Impossible'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. box office saw a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, thanks to Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' and Tom Cruise's newest 'Mission: Impossible' installment. The top 10 films raked in $326.7 million total across the United States and Canada, surpassing the previous 2013 record.

Meanwhile, the trial of hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has taken a dramatic turn. Witnesses allege bribery and intimidation tied to Combs, though he faces no formal charges over these accusations. This development could reinforce the use of a mafia-busting law in the case.

In more positive news, singer Billie Eilish swept all seven categories she was nominated in at the American Music Awards, taking home the artist of the year prize. Her wins highlight a red-carpet event focused on fan favorites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025