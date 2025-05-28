Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Writer's Death in Las Vegas

The body of long-time freelance writer Matthew Kelemen was discovered in Las Vegas, sparking a police investigation. His former roommate, considered a suspect, died in a car crash. Kelemen was known for his contributions to local publications and planned to move due to uneasy living conditions.

Updated: 28-05-2025 05:08 IST
The mysterious death of a freelance writer in Las Vegas has taken a dark turn. Authorities found the body of Matthew Kelemen, 56, inside a container at a downtown business after responding to reports of a 'foul-smelling odour'.

Police have identified Kelemen's roommate as a suspect but revealed that he died in an unrelated car chase last week. Despite the ongoing investigation, the motive remains unknown and the exact circumstances of Kelemen's death are still under examination.

Kelemen, who moved to Las Vegas in 2003, was an established writer contributing to various local outlets. His sister noted that he felt uneasy about his living situation and planned to leave soon. His latest work was recently published in Las Vegas Magazine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

