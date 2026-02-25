Left Menu

Norwegian Monarch Hospitalized on Holiday: Health Update

Norway's King Harald, 89, was hospitalized due to an infection and dehydration on the Spanish island of Tenerife. Currently in stable condition, the king was on vacation with Queen Sonja. His personal physician will assist local health services, and well-wishes poured in from Norway's Prime Minister.

Updated: 25-02-2026 03:02 IST
Norway's royal family is facing a health scare as King Harald, aged 89, was admitted to a hospital on the Spanish island of Tenerife due to an infection and dehydration, as confirmed by the royal palace.

During a private holiday with Queen Sonja, the king's condition was reported to be stable. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, during his visit to Ukraine, expressed his well-wishes for the monarch's rapid recovery while speaking to the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

This isn't the first time the European monarch has faced health challenges while abroad; he was previously hospitalized in Malaysia in 2024 for an infection and had a pacemaker procedure. The king's doctor is set to travel to Tenerife to join the local health team.

