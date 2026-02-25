Norwegian Monarch Hospitalized on Holiday: Health Update

Norway's royal family is facing a health scare as King Harald, aged 89, was admitted to a hospital on the Spanish island of Tenerife due to an infection and dehydration, as confirmed by the royal palace.

During a private holiday with Queen Sonja, the king's condition was reported to be stable. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, during his visit to Ukraine, expressed his well-wishes for the monarch's rapid recovery while speaking to the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

This isn't the first time the European monarch has faced health challenges while abroad; he was previously hospitalized in Malaysia in 2024 for an infection and had a pacemaker procedure. The king's doctor is set to travel to Tenerife to join the local health team.

