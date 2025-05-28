A Tribute to Veer Savarkar: A Pioneer of Hindutva

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar on the anniversary of his birth, emphasizing that the nation's gratitude for his unwavering bravery and struggle remains strong.

Modi described Savarkar as a 'true son of Mother India,' whose resolve was unbroken despite brutalities from the colonial British authorities. His sacrifices are seen as guiding forces for India's development.

Born in 1883, Savarkar is celebrated for his radical approach against British rule and his profound influence on Hindutva ideology. While a hero to Hindu nationalists, his legacy is controversial among secular groups like the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)