Left Menu

A Tribute to Veer Savarkar: A Pioneer of Hindutva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, recognizing his enduring courage and sacrifices for India's freedom. Savarkar's revolutionary methods and Hindutva ideology have left a lasting impact. A hero to Hindu nationalists, he remains a contentious figure among secular parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 09:36 IST
A Tribute to Veer Savarkar: A Pioneer of Hindutva
Veer Savarkar
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar on the anniversary of his birth, emphasizing that the nation's gratitude for his unwavering bravery and struggle remains strong.

Modi described Savarkar as a 'true son of Mother India,' whose resolve was unbroken despite brutalities from the colonial British authorities. His sacrifices are seen as guiding forces for India's development.

Born in 1883, Savarkar is celebrated for his radical approach against British rule and his profound influence on Hindutva ideology. While a hero to Hindu nationalists, his legacy is controversial among secular groups like the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025